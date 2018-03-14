Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced its dividend payment schedule for 2018.

In line with the current dividend distribution policy of Euronext, it is proposed to distribute 50% of 2017 reported net profit. As a consequence, subject to shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 15 May 2018, the annual gross dividend on the 2017 results to be paid in 2018 amounts to €1.73 per share. This represents an increase by approximately +22% compared to the €1.42 dividend per share paid in 2017.

Payment of the annual dividend would then occur on 24 May 2018.

Belgium, France, Netherlands and Portugal Ex-dividend Date: 22 May 2018 Record Date: 23 May 2018 Payment Date: 24 May 2018

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end February 2018, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2018, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005637/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Media:

Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488

mediateam@euronext.com

or

Investor Relations:

Aurélie Cohen, +33 1 70 48 24 17

ir@euronext.com