New Comprehensive Study: Future Suppliers of Softwood Lumber to the US Market - Demand and Supply Outlook to 2030

HELSINKI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A multi-client study by ForestEdge LLC and Wood Resources International LLC will be released on March 16th 2018

The purpose of this study was to evaluate how future US demand for softwood lumber will be met as the supply dynamics of North America change and off-shore supply and production economics evolve over the next decade.

The 215 page study covers:

I. Demand: Projected Demand for Softwood Lumber in the US for the period 2017-2030

Future lumber consumption is based onprojections of housing starts, repair & remodeling expenditures and related softwood lumber consumption, and the evolution of other demand sectors.

II.Supply: Projected sources of softwood lumber Supply 2016-2030

Includes detailed profiles of key softwood lumber production regions includingNew Zealand, Chile, Brazil, Sweden, Eastern Canada, Western Canada, the US Northwest and the US South.

Mini-profiles, evaluating softwood timber resources, delivered log prices, lumber trade and softwood lumber export potential to the US market ofGermany, Finland, Latvia, and Western Russiaare also provided.

III. Supply Curve Analysis

The study constructs a US softwood lumber supply curve for 2016 using actual supply statistics and estimated delivered softwood lumber costs for the key supplying regions. The study then evaluates how supply could change under alternative Demand Scenarios, based on regional projections of log costs, softwood lumber production, and likely US exports, to identify the most likely suppliers to the US market in 2025 and 2030.

IV.Conclusions and Sensitivities

In addition to reporting results for various demand scenarios, the study considers sensitivities based on investment capital and exchange rates, and offers insight into the implications of the changing US softwood lumber market on timberland investments.

