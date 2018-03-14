REM-Fit's ZEEQ Smart Pillow to be Displayed at the Ideal Home Show Exhibition 2018 in London

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's smartest pillow set to revolutionise sleep with technology.

London. Olympia. 17th March - 2nd April. Since completing an astonishing Kickstarter Campaign, REM-Fit, the team behind ZEEQ has been turning heads across the world with a unique high-tech sleeping apparatus, more commonly known as a smart pillow. ZEEQ can stream music to help users fall asleep, monitor and react to snoring, analyse sleep and intelligently wake the user up. ZEEQ also responds to the data it collects and is designed to help everyone to be better in bed.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654345/ZEEQ_Smart_Pillow.jpg )



ZEEQ's unique abilities have not gone unnoticed as the smart pillow was the winner of the European Product Design Award 2017. The Silver Winner of the International Design Awards 2017, as well as the CES Innovations Award Honoree.



Furthermore, since receiving a huge endorsement by Philip Schofield on the ITV show 'How To Spend It Well This Christmas', there has been much demand for the ZEEQ smart pillow in the UK & Europe. The Gadget show on Chanel 5 will also be showcasing ZEEQ on the eve of the Ideal Home Show Exhibition which starts March 17th, 2018.



The brand behind ZEEQ, REM-Fit, will be showcasing their smart pillow at the London Ideal Home Show 2018. Attendees, including sleep, tech and anti-snore enthusiasts will be able to try the latest innovation in sleep technology and of course get their hand on it.



Alongside the ZEEQ smart pillow, REM-Fit also offers various sleep tech gadgets and three varied tension hybrid cool-gel mattresses which are designed to keep the sleeper cooler and thus enabling deeper, longer and more regenerative sleep. To ensure complete customer satisfaction, the mattresses come with 100-night sleep trials and up to 15-year guarantees.

For more information about the ZEEQ smart pillow and REM-Fit products visit The Ideal Home Show in London Olympia Between March 17th - April 2nd 2018 - stand L827 (Ideal Interiors Hall)

Website: http://www.rem-fit.co.uk