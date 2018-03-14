John Ridding, CEO of the Financial Times Group, has been named Room to Read's Board Chair, it was announced today by outgoing Board Chair, Scott Kapnick, and Room to Read CEO, Dr. Geetha Murali. Kapnick, CEO of HPS Investment Partners, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, having completed his two-year term as Board Chair. Alongside Ridding's appointment as Board Chair, Dr. Geetha Murali will join Room to Read's Board, as well as, John Lindfors, Managing Partner of DST Investment Management.

Ridding is a longstanding supporter of Room to Read and its mission of global education and literacy. Formerly a member of Room to Read's UK Advisory Board, Ridding joined the Board of Directors in 2007. Prior to his role as CEO of the Financial Times Group, Ridding was the editor and publisher of the Financial Times (FT) Asia, as well as Chairman of Pearson in Asia, where he led the launch of the Asia edition of the FT in 2003. Under his leadership, the FT has expanded its global operations and developed its digital channels, gaining a wide reputation for boldness and innovation and growing the FT's global readership significantly.

"Room to Read is a powerfully effective organization-the focus on outcomes and continued insistence on delivering tangible results for children in low-income countries drive Room to Read's ability to set the international standard," said John Ridding. "Where there is a lack of access to quality education, Room to Read becomes a great equalizer for millions of children, giving them improved opportunities in life."

John Lindfors is the Managing Partner of DST Investment Management, the investment adviser of DST Global, and has been a part of Room to Read's APAC Board since 2015. Prior to joining DST in 2010, Lindfors was the Partner in charge of the European Technology and Media Investment Banking department for Goldman Sachs. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1993, after graduating from the Swedish School of Economics in Helsinki.

"It has been my great pleasure to serve Room to Read," said Scott Kapnick, former Board Chair. "During my tenure, I have seen the immense challenges children in resource-strapped communities face, and I am honored to have been able to support Room to Read in their mission to address these challenges and arm millions of children with the power of knowledge and opportunity. No single investment compares to that of educating children. As I pass the baton, I look forward to working closely with my friend and colleague John Ridding and new member John Lindfors. The changes to our Board only strengthen our tradition of inspired leadership, pointing successfully to the next phase of Room to Read's growth."

In addition to this news, Kim Anstatt Morton will join Room to Read's Emeritus Board after nine years on the Board of Directors. Room to Read's Board of Directors is comprised of the following members: Yusuf Alireza, Andrew Balls, Mary Byron, Luis Crouch, Carl Huttenlocher, Dr. Elizabeth M. King, Jerry del Missier, Scott Kapnick, John Lindfors, Dr. Geetha Murali, John Ridding, Susan Wojcicki, John Wood, and Frank van Veenendaal.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children, Room to Read's innovative model focuses on deep, systemic transformation within schools in low-income countries during two time periods that are most critical in a child's schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for girls' education. We work in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations and governments to develop literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children and ensure girls can complete secondary school with the skills necessary to negotiate key life decisions. Room to Read has benefited 12.4 million children across more than 20,000 communities in 15 countries. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

