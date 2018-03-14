Red Bull Gaming Sphere Will Offer the Video Gaming and E-sports Communities a New Home with a Rolling List of Unique Activities and Events

Newegg - the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America today announced it is part of the Red Bull Gaming Sphere, an innovative new gaming space in Shoreditch, London, which launches later this month. The public-access studio the largest in the UK will act as a hub for the UK's gaming and e-sports communities, offering a stunning venue kitted out with state-of-the-art gaming technology and a packed schedule of events.

Red Bull Gaming Sphere, an innovative new gaming space in Shoreditch, London, opens later this month (Photo: Business Wire)

"Gaming is core to Newegg's DNA, and we're excited to partner with Red Bull to support the e-sports movement in London," said Danny Lee, Newegg's CEO. "The Red Bull Gaming Sphere will give e-sports fans a place to connect with other like-minded technology enthusiasts around the world and shape the future of e-sports."

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere will host weekly and monthly events, including tournaments, PC-building workshops, meet-and-greets with influencers and other gaming-related events. As well as providing a space for casual gamers to level up their skills for both fun and competition, the Red Bull Gaming Sphere will also host e-sports tournaments and community events, with the ambition of helping the UK e-sports scene to grow and develop.

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere has been designed as a multi-purpose facility, with a modular setup that allows for bespoke configuration to suit any gaming occasion. In addition to participation tournaments, guests will have opportunities to meet and play with their e-sports heroes through workshops or one-on-one activities, with in-house leaderboards to track challenges to the finest players from around the UK.

The London Gaming Sphere is the second of two new cutting-edge studios that Red Bull is opening, following the February launch of the Tokyo Gaming Sphere in Japan. The unique venues are set to become the home of gaming and e-sports within their territories, and the Gaming Spheres represent Red Bull's continued commitment to growing and supporting the gaming and e-sports communities.

Red Bull has already established itself as a major player in the e-sports scene with events such as Red Bull Kumite, one of the world's most prestigious fighting game tournaments and Red Bull Battlegrounds, which brings together fans, casters, developers and pro players to celebrate their passion for Street Fighter V.

The full lineup of events will be revealed on March 21st.

