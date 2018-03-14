Specialist technical fluid power products supplier Flowtech Fluidpower has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Balu and its trading subsidiaries, Beaumanor and Derek Lane, for a total consideration of approximately £10.2m, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said Beaumanor was founded in 1974, and acts as an importer and distributor of fluid power equipment in the UK. It said the Beaumanor business was based in Leicester and employed 44 staff. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...