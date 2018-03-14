Atos launches industry's most compact and multifunction satellite power testing system

Unprecedented power density and versatility enable productivity leap for satellite manufacturers

Paris, March 14 2018 -Atos (https://atos.net/en), a global leader in digital transformation, launches ProUST univerSAS (Protection Unit for Satellite Testing), its light-weight, compact satellite power testing system will improve high-volume satellite production by increasing the speed and efficiency of testing, whilst maintaining the industry's quality and safety standards.ProUST univerSAS is the first product following Atos'recent acquisition of Siemens Convergence Creators (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_01_02/atos-announces-completion-acquisition-siemens-convergence-creators) (CVC), resulting in reinforced capabilities in the space market. The ProUST univerSAS is the latest addition to Atos' integrated suite of electrical satellite testing solutions - EGSE (Electrical Ground Support Equipment) (https://atos.net/en/convergence-creators/portfolio/egse) - which ensures that satellites' systems are in optimum condition in order to work flawlessly during their entire lifespan in-orbit.

The ProUST univerSAS is the most compact and power-dense satellite power testing system on the market, delivering more than 16kW of power in just 2HU (~10cm). It is unique in that it can test numerous power configurations (Solar Array Simulation, Battery Simulation and Load Simulation) in one single device, whereas most other solutions on the market are only able to test one single power configuration.

New Space challenges require a new kind of equipment

This system supports manufacturers to meet today's ambitious high-volume production loads and adapt from traditional, mostly manual assembly, towards a more efficient manufacturing process. Its light weight, compact size, versatility and portability enables manufacturers to save on space and costs and improve on efficiency for faster development and testing cycles, using one single device.

Key Features and Benefits:

Compact design for reduced facility footprint

Multi-function - one single device to test three power configurations (freely configurable as Solar Array Simulator, Battery Simulator and Load Simulator) instead of three different devices. It can also be used simultaneously for dual purpose (for example 50% for Solar Array and 50 % for Battery Simulation)

Exceptional Power density - more than 16kW in 2HU - more than 8x the power density of existing systems in the same volume

Light weight and portable - convenient to relocate to different parts of assembly line or to ship to external test labs or the launch pad

Reduced costs - TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) is minimized

Energy-efficient - energy is fed back into the grid instead of being converted to heat



Hans-Martin Steiner, CTO Space & Avionics at Atos concludes: "The introduction of ProUST univerSAS marks a new era in satellite power test system design. We are bringing together unprecedented power handling capability and versatility with assembly-line efficiency for the space industry. The system's mobility facilitates flexible deployment in state-of-the-art production facilities around the globe, making it a natural building block of today's and tomorrow's satellite manufacturing installations."

Atos is an expert in providing effective solutions to the space industry, including those used in ground mission and control centers. It is also a pioneer in the development of Earth Observation Data exploitation platforms and is fostering innovation with numerous R&D projects.

Availability

Individually configured ProUST univerSAS power test systems are already in use in several high-profile customer projects.

