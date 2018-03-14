Technavio market research analysts forecast the global sourdough marketto grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global sourdough market into the following applications (sourdough bread, sourdough bakery and confectionery, and other sourdough products) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for gluten-free products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global sourdough market:

Increasing demand for gluten-free products

Gluten is a mixture of proteins found in wheat, rye, barley, oat, and kamut, which provides excellent elasticity to the dough. Many consumers are allergic and intolerant to gluten. The generation of an antibody against the gluten protein causes gluten allergy and is found mostly among children. Gluten intolerance is an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. It affects the small intestine and causes digestive problems.

Wheat bread is usually unsuitable for gluten-insensitive consumers as it contains a high amount of gluten. Similarly, conventional pizza bases and waffles are also unsuitable for consumers suffering from gluten insensitivity. Sourdough is completely gluten-free. During the sourdough preparation process, four gluten-forming proteins such as globulin, prolamin, glutelin, and albumin are broken down. It also dissolves most water-insoluble protein bonds that lead to gluten intolerance. Thus, consumption of sourdough products is becoming popular among consumers seeking for gluten-free products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, "Some of the primary driving factors for the global sourdough market are changes in the dietary pattern and lifestyles of consumers over the past two decades. Emerging economies in different regions in APAC and South and Central America are promising markets for sourdough products during the forecast period."

Global sourdough market segmentation analysis

Of the three major applications, the sourdough bread segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 68% of the market, followed by the sourdough bakery and confectionery segment.

EMEA was the leading region for the global sourdough market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 39%, followed by the Americas and APAC. Factors promoting the growth of the global sourdough market are increasing global urban population, increasing purchasing power parity, and increasing demand for on-the-go snacks.

