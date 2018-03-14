Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) met on March 14, 2018 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and decided to call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 1st, 2018.

The notice of the meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Mandatory Legal Notice Bulletin) on March 21st, 2018 and will be available on the Company's website.

In particular, upon the proposal of the Governance and Ethics Committee, chaired by Mrs. Patricia Barbizet, Lead Independent Director, the Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to renew for a period of three years the terms as Directors of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Mrs. Anne-Marie Idrac, and Mr. Patrick Artus, whose existing terms expire following this Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Subject to the renewal of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné as a Board Member by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Governance and Ethics Committee proposed to the Board of Directors to decide during its meeting on June 1st, 2018 following the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to renew the term of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, for the time of his term as Board Member, hence until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting taking place in 2021 and to approve the 2020 accounts. The Board of Directors has approved this proposal.

In addition, the Board of Directors approved the financial resolutions which will be proposed at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Finally, the Board of Directors examined and approved the documents which will be submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 1st, 2018, including the Management Report on the Group's situation. This Report of the Board is integrated into the Company's 2017 Registration Document, which will be available on the Company's website. The document includes notably a description of the main risks to which the Group is exposed.

