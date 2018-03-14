Technavio's latest market research report on the global weigh feeder marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global weigh feeder market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The growth in the construction industry is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The global construction industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The growth in the construction industry will result in the growth of the construction materials market that includes products such as construction aggregates, cement, bricks, and construction metals. Weigh feeders are essential for the proper feeding of raw materials required for manufacturing the accurate mixture.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for loss-in-weight feeder as one of the key emerging trends driving the global weigh feeder market

Increasing demand for loss-in-weight feeder

The rapid growth of technology and innovation in products and packaging has increased the demand for various commodities in the market. To make the production and packaging easy, the weighing and filling equipment must be flexible, easy to operate, and easy to clean. Loss-in-weight feeders help to provide high accuracy and speed for the production processes. They are chiefly used in the food packaging industry. Based on the application that needs to be served, there are a wide variety of loss-in-weight feeders based on the flow rate, particle size, material temperature, and bulk density of the material.

The most common application of loss-in-weight feeders is collecting material out of a storage vessel such as a bin, silo, or hopper. The material stored in the hopper is replenished according to the rate at which it discharges so that the feeder never runs empty. The loss-in-weight technology also helps in controlling the flow of solid fuels with high accuracy, at a comparatively lower cost.

"With increasing popularity of loss-in-weight feeders for various applications, the weigh feeders market is expected to witness significant growth. Many companies are investing in building loss-in-weight feeders as it is an emerging trend in the global weigh feeder market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for unit operations research.

Global weigh feeder market: segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global weigh feeder market by end-user (cement, food and beverage, chemicals and tobacco) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, APAC held the largest share of the global weigh feeder market, accounting for over 38% of the overall share of the market. The weigh feeder market in APAC is expected to post the highest growth rate during the forecast period driven by the rapid growth in the key end-user industries, such as cement, food and beverage, chemical, and tobacco.

APAC will be followed by the Americas in terms of the market share and growth. The growth in the chemical, food and beverage, and cement industries is expected to foster the demand for weigh feeders in the Americas.

