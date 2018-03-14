Regal Petroleum's shares shot up over 14% on Wednesday after the company announced the spudding of its VAS-10 well in Ukraine. The well at the Vasyschevskoye gas and condensate field is fully owned and operated by oil and gas exploration company Regal along with the VAS-1, VAS-3 and VAS-5 wells which produce gas and condensate at the field. The VAS-10 well has a target depth of 3,450 metres, with drilling schedules to be completed in June and production hook-up expected to follow in the third ...

