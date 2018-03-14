Globe Capital Limited - Issue of Equity

14th March 2018

Globe Capital Ltd

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Globe Capital are pleased to announce that the Company has raised £500,000 by way of a subscription for 66,666,667 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.75p pence per share. There are two subscribers of these shares. Optiva Securities have subscribed to 40,000,000 shares and the Elite CAM Balanced Discretionary Portfolio Fund has subscribed to 26,666,667 shares.

As a result, Optiva Securities will have a holding of 15.63% and Elite CAM Balanced Discretionary Portfolio Fund a holding of 10.42%.

The new funds raised will be used to continue to implement the Company's investment strategy in particular the Company's new office in Dubai.

Following the issue of the shares above, Globe Capital has a total of 255,919,752 ordinary shares in issue.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Globe Capital under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

