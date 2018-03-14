HighJump Honors Women Leaders in Supply Chain at Elevate 2018

Inaugural awards celebrate women's achievements and contributions to the advancement of the supply chain and logistics

MINNEAPOLIS and DALLAS, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today awarded five women with its first-annual Top Women Leaders in Supply Chain awards at its user conference, Elevate. The honorees were selected based on their exemplary work within their own companies while driving innovation forward for the industry overall.

According to Gartner, in a survey conducted with AWESOME, "women currently account for 50% or more of the professional workforce in advanced economies and roughly 40% of the supply chain workforce." (Gartner, 2017 Women in Supply Chain Survey, Dana Stiffler et.al, May 5, 2017). Yet, women hold less than a quarter of leadership positions in the industry. HighJump is dedicated to seeing these numbers grow. The new awards, given out during the Women Leaders in Supply Chain Luncheon, exemplify HighJump's commitment to recognizing and fostering the growth of female leaders.

This year's Women Leaders in Supply Chain award recipients include:

Marilize Redelinghuys, IT executive, Mr. Price Group: Redelinghuys led the move of two, non-automated facilities to a single, 56,900 square-foot largely automated facility in South Africa in under 4 months.

IT executive, Mr. Price Group: Redelinghuys led the move of two, non-automated facilities to a single, 56,900 square-foot largely automated facility in in under 4 months. Angelina Twardawa , owner, founder and manager, Angie's Transportation : After losing everything in a fire, Twardawa had her business, which she founded at 19, running again in less than 24 hours.

, owner, founder and manager, Angie's Transportation After losing everything in a fire, Twardawa had her business, which she founded at 19, running again in less than 24 hours. Lynn Dermott , partner/senior vice president, products, DMLogic: Dermott co-founded DMLogic in 2007. She has participated in close to 100 WMS projects in 15 countries over the course of her career.

partner/senior vice president, products, DMLogic: Dermott co-founded DMLogic in 2007. She has participated in close to 100 WMS projects in 15 countries over the course of her career. Victoria Brown , research manager, supply chain strategy and execution, IDC: Brown is a standout analyst in the supply chain space and serves the Council of Supply Chain Professionals (CSCMP).

research manager, supply chain strategy and execution, IDC: Brown is a standout analyst in the supply chain space and serves the Council of Supply Chain Professionals (CSCMP). Joanne Gulnac , general manager transport & profit systems, HighJump : Gulnac has 18 years in the supply chain software industry, her four most recent as a business leader.

Honorable mentions include Jane Smith, business development manager, Core Management Logistics; Alesandra Quintao, DC manager/supply chain manager, Lojas Renner; Luzia Juana Oliveira da Silva, logistics manager, HPE Automotores do Brasil Ltda; Seatta "Sam" Layland, president and co-founder, Hyperlogistics Group, Inc.; and Maria Torrent-March, logistics director, Europa Worldwide Logistics.

"HighJump's Women Leaders in Supply Chain honorees exemplify an unrivaled commitment and tenacity to advance the industry," said Chad Collins, CEO at HighJump. "It is a privilege to have these women as part of the HighJump family, and part of our team enabling the supply chain of the future."

HighJump Elevate is March 11 -14, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. In its 12th year, the annual user conference brings together more than 700 supply chain professionals from across the globe. Along with learning about the latest advances for HighJump's unique line of solutions and professional services, attendees are provided with networking and educational opportunities to accelerate their businesses.

Further information about HighJump is available here.

About HighJump

HighJump is a global provider of supply chain management software that streamlines the flow of inventory and information from supplier to store shelf. Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for 3 years running, HighJump employs more than 440 team members worldwide, and supports more than 4,000 customers in 66 countries, ranging from SME business to global enterprises.

HighJump's functionally rich and highly adaptable end-to-end solutions help users achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability, from the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab. HighJump's suite of warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobile delivery and retail solutions allow users to seamlessly drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue by delivering goods faster and more profitably.

HighJump: supply chain accelerated. For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact

Heather K. Smith

HighJump

1-800-328-3271 x 2717

Heather.Smith@highjump.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653598/HighJump_logo_2_Logo.jpg