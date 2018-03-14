Nautilus Marine Services registered an increase in total loss for 2017 on Wednesday, despite increasing revenues 40% to $250,000 compared to the previous year. The offshore services company saw total loss rise by 35% to $8.96m compared to the prior year as its cost of sales skyrocketed 822% to $5.55m, primarily due to Nautilus' acquired assets. Operating costs of the group's 12 newly acquired offshore vessels accounted for $2.8m of the increase and cost of sales from the company's oil and gas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...