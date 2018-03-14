Stocks on the Continent finished lower, despite 'dovish' remarks from the head of the European Central Bank on the outlook for monetary policy, weighed down by a dip on Wall Street shortly after the start of trading on Wall Street. Speaking at The ECB and Its Watchers conference on Wednesday morning, ECB chief Mario Draghi said rate-setters needed to be patient, persistent and prudent, adding that risks and uncertainties to the outlook remained. As of the closing bell, the benchmark Stoxx 600 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...