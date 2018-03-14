QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/14/18 -- SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. (TSX VENTURE: VIO)(FRANKFURT: VL51) ("Vior" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a new gold zone has been intersected during the late fall 2017 drill program on the Mosseau Project ("Mosseau" or 'the Property"). The 13-hole drill program totalling 2,907 meters targeted several induced polarization ("IP") geophysical anomalies as well as the Morono 'M Zone" at depth on the Property. Mosseau is comprised of 53 claims that are 100%-owned by the Company, with an additional 15 claims that can be acquired by June 20, 2018, bringing the Project to a surface area of 33 square kilometers. Mosseau is surrounded by Osisko Mining's claims to the south and east, as well as Soquem's Verneuil project to the northwest and Cartier Resources' Wilson project.

The Company completed the drill program in November 2017, where nine (9) holes were to test several IP targets, most of which were oriented parallel to the Kiask River Fault Zone, with the other four (4) holes geared to test the extensions at depth of the Morono 'M Zone" gold deposit which hosts a historical gold resource (see press release dated March 22, 2017).

The new gold zone was intersected in hole MO-17-10 that targeted an IP chargeability anomaly located 800 meters northwest and on-trend with the KC-1 surface showing where a selected rock sample returned 12.1 g/t Au. These are located north and parallel to the northwest-southeast-trending Kiask River Fault Zone that crosses the Property. Hole MO-17-10 intersected 1.13 g/t Au over 14.5 meters (40.0 to 56.0 m core length), including 2.93 g/t Au over 4.53 meters, including an interval of 7.41 g/t Au over 0.91 meter (assays are reported in true thicknesses). This new mineralized zone is encompassed within sheared mafic volcanic rocks moderately to strongly altered in biotite, chlorite with local silicification, and containing up to 1% veinlets and fine-grained sulphides. Hole MO-17-11 located 100 meters east of the KC-1 showing and along the same IP axis intersected 0.46 g/t Au over 6.93 meters (43.0 to 52.0 m core length).

The discovery of this new gold zone opens a significant prospective area with a minimum strike length of 900 meters that remains largely unexplored and open in all directions.

Three (3) of the four (4) holes drilled at the Morono 'M Zone" succeeded at intersecting the zone at a depth between 300 and 350 meters. The best result obtained from the Morono 'M Zone" was in hole MO-17-03 with 0.36 g/t Au over 2.39 meters. Several other gold intercepts associated with parallel shear zones to the Morono 'M Zone" were cut as well, one of which intersected 0.43 g/t Au over 2.87 meters in hole MO-17-02. Historical drilling at the Morono deposit has shown that the gold mineralization is not evenly distributed and additional drilling is required in order to determine a better representation of its potential.

All samples were processed by ALS Minerals at their facilities in Rouyn-Noranda (for preparation) and Val-d'Or (for analysis). All samples have been analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish over a 30 grams fraction. Certified standards having various gold contents were inserted at every 40 samples and blanks were inserted at every 20 samples for verification and QA/QC. The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior exploration company whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining regions. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numerous gold deposits and other mineral prospects on its properties.

SEDAR: Societe d'exploration miniere Vior inc.

