EchoMaster Announces New Left-Turn Alarm System For UK Vehicles

Clearwater, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoMaster (http://echomaster.com/), global provider of vehicle safety systems and advanced driver technology, has announced the release of an all-new Left Turn Alarm safety system, built specifically for vehicles in the United Kingdom.

The LTA-1 Vehicle Turn Alert System - Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

The new alert system is known as the LTA-1. This self-contained unit is completely independent of other systems on the vehicle, and is linked directly to the turn indicator trigger. When activated, this unit delivers a 92dB warning, using a real voice recording.

The warning repeats the message "Caution, vehicle turning left", alerting vulnerable road users, cyclists, passersby and pedestrians when a vehicle is about to perform a left-hand turn.

This system is intended for use on HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicles) such as lorries and other large road-going vehicles. Research has indicated that many HGV accidents are caused due to a lack of visibility on the near side of the vehicle, and wide turning circles.

The LTA-1 (https://echomaster.com/catalog/european-products/lta-1), mounted in this dangerous blind spot, is intended to deliver an auditory cue to cyclists and others, alerting them and giving them sufficient time to avoid potential collisions. By doing so, the LTA-1 enhances both the safety of vehicle operators and other drivers, pedestrians, and individuals, preventing common accidents before they occur.

Weatherproofed And Durable, With Simple Installation

The LTA-1 unit is built out of high-quality materials and with its' IP68 rating can withstand harsh weather conditions and environments. In addition, this wholly self-contained unit is designed to be easy to install. The system connects using a standard 4-wire connection (PWR, GND, Trigger and Cancellation), and does not require any additional components, unlike most systems on the market

LTA-1 is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers (https://echomaster.com/stores) at a suggested retail price of £110.00.

For more information, visit EchoMaster.com (http://echomaster.com/)

ABOUT AAMP GLOBAL

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be328a34-21dc-4f15-a440-c0ae1eda835d (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be328a34-21dc-4f15-a440-c0ae1eda835d)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ea074e5-aa2c-4f3f-86eb-12a43b71ec4a (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ea074e5-aa2c-4f3f-86eb-12a43b71ec4a)

Phyliss Robins EchoMaster 800-477-2267 probins@aampglobal.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EchoMaster via Globenewswire

