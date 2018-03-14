Investors will be treated to a slew of economic releases in the States on Thursday, including readings on so-called 'high-frequency' indicators such as initial weekly unemployment claims and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's regional manufacturing sector gauge. Due out alongside those two reports as well are the NAHB's housing market index for March and figures on long-term capital flows. Data on this side of the Atlantic on the other hand will be scarce, with no major releases ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...