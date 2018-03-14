On March 14, 2018, Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") the following materials relating to its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders: (i) a definitive proxy statement and (ii) a notice regarding the availability of proxy materials.



The annual meeting will be held at Nasdaq MarketSite, Four Times Square, New York, NY 10006, on April 24, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). Alternately, stockholders may watch a live webcast of the annual meeting at http://ir.nasdaq.com/annual-meeting-info.cfm.



The annual meeting will be held for the purposes described in the proxy statement. The record date for the annual meeting is February 26, 2018, and information regarding the annual meeting procedures is available in the proxy statement.



Materials relating to the annual meeting can be accessed at Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/annuals.cfm. The proxy statement and notice also are available on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.