The "Europe Food Waste Management Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Food Waste Management Market would witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Food waste primarily consists of organic waste, which can be completely decontaminated by thermal treatment, preferably using complete sterilization, and which can later be safely used as feedstuff. Various methods are used in yielding animal feed from waste such as processing of organic waste from larvae to yield feed.

The waste generated from daily chores such as product packaging, clothing, food scraps, newspapers, paints, batteries, homes, schools, and societies fall under the municipality household waste. Waste management companies have been focusing on recycling waste that is generated from the residential sector. Various new technologies are used in reducing and recycling this form of waste.

Scope of the Report

Based on Waste Type, the market report segments the market into Fruits Vegetables, Cereals, Oilseeds Pulses, Non-Veg Food, Dairy Products, and Others.

Based on Process, the market report segments the market into Anaerobic Digestion, Aerobic Digestion, Incineration/Combustion, and Other Processes.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, and Power Generation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Food Waste Management Market

Chapter 4. Europe Food Waste Management Market By Process

Chapter 5. Europe Food Waste Management Market By Application

Chapter 6. Europe Food Waste Management Market By Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Veolia Environnement S.A.

SUEZ

Waste Management, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

REMONDIS SE Co. KG

Waste Connections, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Biffa Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dlhq74/europe_food_waste?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006178/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food, Waste Management