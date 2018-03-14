The "Europe Digital Marketing Software Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Digital Marketing Software Market would witness market growth of 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
The adoption of the DMS technology empowers enterprises to elevate customer experience through different channels such as e-mails, text messages, social, and push notifications. In addition, DMS contributes in analyzing customer behavior. Also, the adoption of various applications such as augmented reality and virtual reality would further add to the software segment within the digital marketing software market.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Software and Services.
- Software includes CRM Software, Email Marketing Software, Social Media Advertising, Web Content Management Software, Campaign Management, and Others.
- Services include Professional and Managed Services.
- Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud based and On-Premise.
- Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Media Entertainment, Consumer Goods Retail, Transportation Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, Travel Hospitality, Education, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Digital Marketing Software Market
Chapter 4. Europe Digital Marketing Software Market by Organization Size
Chapter 5. Europe Digital Marketing Software Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 6. Europe Digital Marketing Software Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. Europe Digital Marketing Software Market by Country
Chapter 8. Competitive Study
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Salesforce, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Marketo, Inc.
- Act-On Software, Inc.
- HubSpot, Inc.
