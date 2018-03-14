The "Europe Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Smart Insulin Pen market is expected to witness market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023.

Smart insulin pens are used in delivering insulin externally, and as a result, offering better diabetes management system. Insulin pens have gained popularity in the recent years. The demand is due to rapidly rising number of diabetic patients, and cost-effectiveness of the smart insulin pens. In addition, the simple functioning and accurate delivery of appropriate dosing adds to the demand. Nevertheless, some limitations prevail that limit the market growth, such as such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, therefore, leading more number of injections.

Diabetes is a major health condition that is rapidly growing among the world population; therefore, the adoption of smart insulin pens is vital for a safe and effective administration of insulin to people suffering from Diabetes. The major factors that drive the growth of the market include growing diabetic population, lower cost of insulin pumps, and painless injections. The other benefit of the device is that, it can be easily used by people with visual or motor skills impairments, which adds to the market growth.

Additionally, demand for personalized or patient centric devices and need for limiting needle stick injury are the factors that add to the market expansion during the forecast period. The blood sugar control is the most challenging aspect nevertheless and security concern is still a restraining factor for the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market

4. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by Usability

5. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by End User

6. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Companion Medical Inc.

Digital Medics

Novo Nordisk A/S

DIAMESCO

Insulet Corporation

CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd.

