sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,19 Euro		-1,33
-1,63 %
WKN: 886105 ISIN: US5950171042 Ticker-Symbol: MCP 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,23
78,86
14.03.
78,43
78,78
14.03.
15.03.2018 | 00:32
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Microsemi Corporation to Microchip Technology Incorporated for $68.78 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders - MSCC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Microsemi Corporation ("Microsemi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSCC) stock prior to March 1, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Microsemi to Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) for $68.78 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/microsemi-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Microsemi breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Microchip Technology Incorporated is underpaying for Microsemi shares, thus unlawfully harming Microsemi shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE