Indonesia Healthcare Market on the Basis of Revenue is Expected to Reach USD 32 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

The number of beds increased in specialty hospitals from 27,664 beds in the year 2012 to 35,120 beds in the year 2015.

In the long term, the pharmaceutical industry will witness an increase in demand for nutrition and micronutrient supplements due to growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and malnutrition.

The esoteric tests segment is expected to register a high growth in the future.

The demand for clinical laboratory and diagnostics equipment has increased due to prevalence of diseases related to circulatory problems, diabetes, infections, parasites, and respiratory problems.

Indonesia healthcare market has shown a positive growth during 2012-2017 at a CAGR of 10.0% but with respect to the expanding population of Indonesia, the market is still underserved especially in the underdeveloped and rural areas as of 2017.

Increase in private hospitals contributed significantly in the growth of hospital market due to rise in specialized medical services and increased spending on healthcare. For instance, number of mother and child hospitals has increased from 169 in 2012 to 178 in 2015. Major hospitals in Indonesia are PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk, Sarana Meditama, Siloam Hospitals and PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya

Indonesia Pharmaceutical market revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11.7% in the last 5 years. The market is primarily driven by government's economic and healthcare initiatives with respect to FDI regulations which have facilitated foreign investment in this space. Anti-infective drug has the largest share in Indonesia Pharmaceutical industry revenue in 2017. This is mainly due to high prevalence of bacterial, viral and communicable diseases. Bayer AG, Kalbe Farma Tbk PT, Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk PT, Sido Muncul PT, Darya-Varia Group are the leading players in Indonesia Vitamin and Dietary Supplements market in 2017.

The advanced medical devices are imported from countries such as Germany, US, China, Japan and Singapore. The import value for medical devices has doubled itself in last 2 years. Local companies majorly deal in surgical gloves, bandages, hospital hollowwares and other equipments. The diagnostic imaging devices have accounted for the largest proportion of the total demand in 2017 driven by the growing awareness among people about early disease diagnosis and a high number of ongoing research activities. X-ray segment has dominated the market which is a cost effective diagnostic technique. Diagnostic imaging techniques - ultrasound is the most frequently used procedure, followed by X-ray, CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine.

The major private laboratory chains have expanded their operations in terms of capacity and geographic presence. The largest private laboratory chain, Prodia established 9 new labs during 2012 to 2017. Prodia's number of clinical laboratory increased from 120 in 2012 to 129 in 2017. Precision medicine is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account an individual's genetic history, environment and lifestyle during treatment. Precision medicine can be successfully implemented with the availability of diagnostic information, such as individual gene sequencing.

A major factor behind the rising number of pharmacies is the growth of prescription sales driven by an aging population and a range of new drugs. Independent pharmacies have also added value with specialty services. This includes free home delivery, after sale services for medical equipment and medication synchronization and counseling, especially for more complex drugs like the biologics.

According to the report by Ken Research titled "Indonesia Healthcare Market Outlook to 2022 - by Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Chains, Medical Device Segment", rising investment by foreign players in the country would increase the demand for medical devices and other associated products in the newly developed infrastructure, hence boosting the overall market.

