Worldpay and Lianlian Pay Team Up to Connect China to the World

LONDON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New partnership expands settlement services for online merchants



Worldpay, Inc. the global leader in payments, and Lianlian Pay, one of the top mobile payment service providers in China, are partnering to expand Worldpay's settlement and pay out capabilities to include Chinese Yuan (CNY).

Lianlian Pay provides an efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment and money transfer solution to Chinese and international businesses and marketplaces. As a result of the partnership, Worldpay customers can expect access to pay outs in CNY and enhanced deposit capabilities, on top of the 18 settlement currencies already available via a single technical connection. The strategic collaboration will open up local currency settlement and pay out services to businesses across retail, travel and airlines sectors.

By partnering with Lianlian Pay, Worldpay will also be able to further streamline their one-stop service to eCommerce businesses; reducing the time it takes for merchants to receive their funds in local currency in China.

Set to launch in early 2018, the integration will also help international companies to grow their business in China as it will become easier for them to receive settlement in CNY, without needing to deal with a bank or third-party supplier. As the Chinese eCommerce market continues to expand, the time is ripe for international businesses to establish their presence in the region. Worldpay's new service will undoubtedly facilitate further growth and encourage investment into China, helping to link the Chinese eCommerce market to the rest of the world.

Shane Happach, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprise eCommerce at Worldpay commented: "As China continues to cement its position as the largest eCommerce market in the world, the expansion of our settlement and pay out services to include CNY will have huge impact for businesses in China and beyond. We are delighted to be partnering with Lianlian Pay, an innovative and established payments leader in the region, to meet the rising demand for cross-border payments and domestic currency settlement. By combining our global payments capability and expertise with Lianlian Pay's offering, we are enabling our customers around the world to tap into the tremendous growth opportunity."

Arthur Zhu, President at Lianlian Pay said: "With its strength in traditional international trade, China is poised to be one of the largest recipients of trade proceeds from all over the world. By partnering with market leader Worldpay, Lianlian Pay, as a local expert with a proven track record of high volume RMB settlement, can make a bigger contribution to facilitate transactions for millions of Chinese companies and individuals."

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) is a leading payments technology company with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider.

Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company's growth strategy includes expanding into high-growth markets, verticals and customer segments, including global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

Worldpay, Inc. was formed in 2018 through the combination of the No. 1 merchant acquirers in the U.S. and the U.K. Worldpay, Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange as "WP" and the London Stock Exchange as "WPY." Visit us at https://www.worldpay.com/global/about/regional-expertise/china

About Lianlian Pay

Lianlian Pay, proudly serving global branding money transfer organizations, international payment companies, and eCommerce and service provider platforms, is a leading cross-border payment company in China. We specialize in delivering cross-border funds settlement services, and pride ourselves on instant payout and frictionless customer experience, based on our dynamic, optimized core payout product. For more information, visit http://www.lianlianpay.com