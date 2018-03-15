Cargotec Corporation: Cosco subscribes to Cargotec's Navis's N4 terminal operating system

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 MARCH 2018 AT 09:30 AM (EET)





Navis, part of Cargotec's business area Kalmar, has entered into a subscription agreement with Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. (CSP) for the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). With the N4, Cosco aims to further enhance the efficiency of its port operations.





CSP is one of world's leading ports operators. Presently it operates and manages 269 berths (179 for containers) at 38 ports worldwide, with a combined annual handling capacity of approximately 103 million TEU. With the N4 order, Cosco replaces its previous TOS solutions from other vendors in line with its goal to increase standardisation across its global portfolio.





Navis's N4 terminal operating system helps terminal operators increase their scalability, integrate and administer multiple sites with one system, reduce administration and support costs, and streamline their terminal operations, among other things.





