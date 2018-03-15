Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas Open PETRONAS' New Global Research and Technology Centre in Turin

TURIN, Italy, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Four-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas yesterday celebrated the unveiling of PETRONAS' new $60 million Global Research & Technology (R&T) Centre in Turin, Italy.

The World Champions joined guests in previewing Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport's title sponsor's state-of-the-art facility, where the technical fluids that have powered them to four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship titles will be made in future.

The event highlighted PETRONAS' quest for a responsible and energy-efficient future, including the development of products for the hybrid-powered Mercedes W09 EQ Power+, which will be designed, tested and blended at the new Global R&T Centre. It will also be the home of fuels for next-generation road car engines using technology proven on the race track.

Lewis Hamilton said: "It's been years in the making so it's great to get a feel for how this amazing facility is coming to life. PETRONAS is a central pillar of our team and every success that we earn has been achieved together. It is very important to place the achievements that we make on the track into the bigger picture, and this new facility represents the depth of technology which is the lifeblood that powers our cars."

Valtteri Bottas said: "PETRONAS' new Global Research and Technology Centre is about developing new technology solutions that will take us further, and do so with even greater awareness of our responsibility to use energy in efficient ways."

"As a company, we are dedicated to moving the world with better, more efficient fluid technology solutions. Our success in achieving that goal leads to the success of our customers and partners, which is exemplified by the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport Team's tally of four consecutive constructors' and drivers' championship titles," said Giuseppe D'Arrigo, Group Chief Executive Officer, PETRONAS Lubricants International.

"PETRONAS demonstrates through F1 that it is a world leader in the global fluids industry - this new facility reflects the scale of the company's ambitious development programme," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport.

"After visiting this state-of-the-art facility and meeting the talented scientists who will be working here, it's clear how committed PETRONAS is to invest in an even brighter future through research and technology, he added.

"As a racing team, we are responsible for developing the next generation of technologies for the world's leading automotive manufacturer - and our mission is mirrored by PETRONAS new Global R&T Centre."