Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100

REBRAND' revealed the much-anticipated 2018 REBRAND 100Global Awards winners showcase. The list, selected for executed strategy that met strategic goals with relevance, includes:

ACLU unifies identity for better access and reach in new political climate

Ashland accelerates its mission and increases the value of the enterprise

BOOK By Cadillac innovates with a winning member subscription service

Coty Inc breathes new life into its founder's visionary legacy

Fontana Infinity drives sales increase with unique expression of the offer

ENAP builds a unified organizational culture with a strong brand

Hewlett Packard Enterprise enhances its agility and future-focus

Made in Bhutan transforms to leverage inward investment and talent

transforms to leverage inward investment and talent Nest Bank drives increase in brand awareness with dedication to families

NSC Comunicacão strengthens the local community with inspiring content

PNG Air integrates national pride and culture with rise in customers

Siemens emphasizes human-centered focus in products and services

"This year's edition of the REBRAND 100 shows the agility, strength and creativity of many professionals around the world in helping their brands to adapt and stay ahead of a fast changing world," said Nanne Bos, Head of Global Brand Management at ING.

Winners also included Bain Capital, Capgemini, CECONOMY, CTCI, CZ Bank, DFW Airport, Henley, Marché International, MT Hoejgaard, Parkinson's Foundation, Q, RAK Ceramics, SAP, and Yas Island. Projects launched between January 2015 and September 2017 were eligible. The renowned jury of industry experts reviewed the work from 37 industries and 42 countries for this year's program.

"A successful rebrand is like a feel-good story. It walks us through the different stages of a problem, and at the end, it delights us with a fresh and uplifting outcome," said 2018 juror, Fadi Yaacoub, Executive Creative Director, Digital, of the Toronto Star.

Axel Löber, Head of Branding & Strategic Projects, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, noted, "In a rapidly changing business environment, cultural change is pivotal for companies to succeed. Strong brands can support or even drive this change-which turns a rebrand into a much larger opportunity than a simple refresh of colors."2018 juror, June M. Archer, former EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, agreed, adding, "Winning rebrands transcend telling to showing us brand value and why we should care."

The result when smart strategy and design are combined is expressed by Andy Payne, Global Chief Creative Officer of Interbrand, "Brand is recognized as the most powerful lever for delivering strategies that create a better future for customers, employees and stakeholders; ultimately delivering business growth while mitigating risks."

About REBRAND' and the REBRAND 100Global Awards

REBRAND is the world's leading platform for brand transformation insights, case examples, programs, and expertise. Celebrating 12+ years of excellence, its renowned REBRAND 100Global Awards is the most prestigious, juried recognition for repositioned brands, having reached participation from over 61 countries in 40+ industries. Featured in such media as The Wall Street Journal, BBC, Bloomberg News, articles and books, the results have generated an unrivaled global library of transformed brands for business reference and research.

