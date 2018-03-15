sprite-preloader
15.03.2018 | 10:57
Rockstone Research: MGX Gets Serious About Magnesium, Engages Hatch for Magnesium Metal Scoping Study

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / A week after MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) issued a positive PEA ("Preliminary Ecomomic Assessment") for its world-class Driftwood Project in British Columbia, the company today announced a strategic move to create even more value with its 100% owned magnesium project: Becoming a producer and supplier of magnesium metal, instead of DBM (Dead Burnt Magnesium; MgO) as outlined in the PEA.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4401-MGX-Gets-Serious-About-Magnesium,-Engages-Hatch-for-Magnesium-Metal-Scoping-Study

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4402-MGX-macht-ernst-mit-Magnesium-und-engagiert-Hatch-fuer-eine-Magnesium-Metall-Scoping-Studie

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE