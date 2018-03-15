Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - On BNN Sat March 17 & Sun March 18, 2018 -BTV-Business Television interviews seven small cap companies including blockchain, mining and technology: Full Episode

Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV: RHT) (OTCQB: RGHTF) - with comments from Senior Investment Advisor, Brent Todd from Canaccord Genuity,BTV unveils how this company's software program allows patients to manage their health from home. See Feature

Victoria Gold (TSXV: VIT:) With comments from PI Financial Mining Analyst, Gary Sidhu, BTV drops in on the "Yukon's Next Gold Mine". Victoria's low-cost Eagle Project is expected to be in gold production by 2019. See Feature

Cardinal Resources (TSX: CDV) - BTV visits this top explorer developing their multi-million ounce gold project in Ghana, Africa. Includes comments from Clarus Securities' Managing Director of Research, Nana Sangmuah. See Feature

Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX: NCP) - BTV learns how this company is helping meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles with their nickel, copper and PGM property. See Feature

Copper Mountain Mining (TSX: CMMC) - With comments from Haywood Securities, Senior Mining Analyst, Pierre Vaillancourt, BTV discusses what the acquisition of Australian based Altona Mining could mean for the company. See Feature

Condor Gold (TSX: COG) (OTCQX: CNDGF) - close to permitting their 2.3+ million ounce gold project located in a major gold district in Nicaragua. See Feature

BLOK Technologies (CSE: BLK) - BTV shares how BLOK Tech provides capital, technology and management expertise to produce blockchain-enabled business applications to make companies more efficient. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday March 17 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday March 18 @ 9:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday March 17 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday March 18 @ 9:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Mar 25 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat Mar 31 @ 9:00pm PST

