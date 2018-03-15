Through recognized methodologies based on SEM-EDS (scanning electronic microscopy), SGS can detect presence of micro-plastic particles at a micrometer level.

SGS has established a fast dedicated response team to support all urgent enquiries around the world, 24/7. We have the capability to handle rush samples in large volumes.

Contact our dedicated hotline: +41 22 739 95 25(Send an enquiry >: http://www.sgs.com/en/campaigns/testing-for-plastic-particles-in-bottled-drinking-water)

For further information, please contact:

Carole Streng

Environment, Health & Safety

t: +41 22 739 90 85

