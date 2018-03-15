German energy storage producer, Varta Storage has entered the Australian market. It is introducing the pulse 3 and pulse 6 models, sized at 3.3 kWh and 6.5 kWh.One of Europe's oldest battery producers, Varta is entering the Australian residential battery storage market. Varta says that its wall-mounted pulse battery range, released in 2017, provide a solution that is easy to install and very compact. Varta claims that the pulse units can be installed and operational in only 30 minutes. The pule 3 weighs 45kg, while the pulse 6 comes in at 65kg. "The storage systems are compact and handy and yet ...

