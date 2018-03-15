CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/15/18 -- Mountain View Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of premium ready-to-move (RTM) homes, announces its Canada-wide affordable housing initiative.

Our affordable RTM homes come with all the features and customizations of a regular home. We build our houses in a climate-controlled environment and the result is a very superior and energy efficient structure. With our premium quality homes, the term "affordable" no longer equates to inferior housing.

We manufacture a house in about 90 days and then we move it to the home site. In this way, we can quickly provide premium housing for people living without shelter or in substandard dwellings.

As CHMC observes: "Like nothing we have ever seen before and exactly what we need."

Mountain View Industries Ltd. is a world-class manufacturer of premium quality Read-to-Move housing. It has a 33,000 sq. ft. production facility in Cardston, Alberta.

We welcome investment and other funding support that can help us grow our business and solve Canada's growing affordable housing crisis.

For more information visit us online at www.mountainviewrtm.com or call 403 653 4663.

