Data builds on Biogen's core work in Alzheimer's disease and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy

New aducanumab Phase 1b amyloid imaging analysis on the Centiloid scale

Biogen research programs target several of the identified causes of Alzheimer's disease with an emphasis on early-stage disease

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) will present data from its portfolio of investigational therapies for people with neurodegenerative diseases at the Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies (AAT-AD/PD) Focus Meeting in Torino, Italy (March 15-18, 2018). AAT-AD/PD is a new joint meeting between the International Geneva/Springfield Symposium on Advances in Alzheimer's Therapy and AD/PD.

Alessandro Padovani M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurology and director of the Institute of Neurology at the Università degli Studi di Brescia, will open the meeting discussing the importance of early identification and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. His discussion will include Centiloid, a method used to standardize the aducanumab Phase 1b study amyloid PET results as previously measured by the composite Standardized Uptake Value Ratio (SUVR). At 54 weeks, the treatment group receiving the highest dose of aducanumab (10 mg/kg) experienced a 69% reduction from baseline in amyloid plaque as observed on the Centiloid Conversion scale (P<0.001 versus placebo). There was no change from baseline in the placebo arm.

In the Phase 1b long-term extension (LTE), the most commonly reported adverse events were headache, fall, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Of the 185 patients dosed with aducanumab in the Phase 1b study, 46 patients experienced ARIA-E (edema). There were no new cases of ARIA-E in patients who continued on the same dose of aducanumab.

"Biogen is working to solve some of medicine's greatest challenges among the most complex, devastating neurodegenerative diseases," said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer at Biogen. "As pioneers in neuroscience with 40 years of expertise we remain committed to tackling areas of high unmet medical need such as Alzheimer's disease and movement disorders including Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy."

The planned Alzheimer's disease presentations include:

The Importance of Early Identification and Treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Plenary Session; March 15, 2018, 13:00 13:30 CET.

Plenary Session; March 15, 2018, 13:00 13:30 CET. The early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease: It's about time. Biogen Sponsored Symposium; March 16, 2018, 11:45 13:25 CET.

Biogen Sponsored Symposium; March 16, 2018, 11:45 13:25 CET. Aducanumab interim analysis from PRIME: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1B study in patients with prodromal or mild Alzheimer's disease. Symposium Session 13; March 16, 2018, 16:45 17:05 CET.

The planned movement disorders presentations include:

Neuromelanin-sensitive MRI as a potential biomarker for Parkinson's disease. Poster 114; March 15, 2018, 8:00 18:00 CET.

Poster 114; March 15, 2018, 8:00 18:00 CET. Wearable sensors for quantitative gait characteristics in clinical trials of Parkinson's disease. Poster 129; March 15, 2018, 8:00 18:00 CET.

Poster 129; March 15, 2018, 8:00 18:00 CET. Efficacy and safety of BIIB092 in patients with progressive supranuclear palsy: PASSPORT Phase 2 study design. Symposium Session 18; March 17, 2018, 9:45 10:05 CET.

Biogen will participate in two panel discussions:

Forum discussion 2 AD Phase III Clinical Trials. Panel Discussion; March 16, 2018, 14:25 15:25 CET.

Panel Discussion; March 16, 2018, 14:25 15:25 CET. Forum on novel approaches to disease-modifying therapies of Parkinson's disease (PD) and Lewy Body Disease (LBD). Panel Discussion; March 17, 2018, 14:00 15:00 CET.

The "Importance of Early Identification and Treatment of Alzheimer's disease" Plenary Session will be webcast live. To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors section of Biogen's website at www.biogen.com/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

