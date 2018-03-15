Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Vista Outdoor Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: Nautilus Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) ("Vista"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=VSTO. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The shooting and outdoor products maker provided guidance for the full fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Vista Outdoor. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NLS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Vista Outdoor most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=VSTO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Vista's sales were $581 million, down 11% compared to $654 million in Q3 FY17. The decline in sales was attributed to lower sales in the Company's Shooting Sports segment, partially offset by a modest growth in its Outdoor Products segment. Vista's revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' estimates of $567.1 million.

During Q3 FY18, Vista's gross profit totaled $126 million, down 25% from $169 million in Q3 FY17, due to a lower gross profit in the Company's Shooting Sports segment.

For Q3 FY18, Vista's operating expenses were $107 million compared to $553 million in Q3 FY17. The difference was primarily due to a goodwill and intangibles impairment of $449 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's interest expenses were $12 million in the reported quarter compared to $11 million in the prior year's same quarter. The slight increase resulted from a higher borrowing rate in the current period, partially offset by a lower average debt balance.

Vista's tax rate was negative 725.3% in Q3 FY18 compared to 4.4% in Q3 FY17, driven by the revaluation of the deferred tax liabilities from the new tax law enacted in December 2017. The Company's adjusted tax rate was 25.9% in the reported quarter versus 33.6% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For Q3 FY18, Vista reported GAAP earnings of $54 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $378 million, or $6.44 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.13 in the reported quarter compared to $0.62 in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Vista's earnings results topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.07 per share.

Segment Details

During Q3 FY18, Vista's Outdoor Products segment's sales totaled $295 million, slightly higher on a y-o-y basis with increases in the Company's sports protection business, partially offset by decreases in the hunting and shooting accessories business. The segment's gross profit was $74 million in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 4% from $71 million in the prior year's same quarter, primarily driven by an improved pricing and a favorable product mix.

For Q3 FY18, Vista's Shooting Sports segment reported sales of $286 million, down 21% from $361 million in Q3 FY17, and attributed to persistent lower demand in the market for ammunition and firearms across most product lines, but primarily centerfire and rimfire ammunition. The segment's gross profit fell 47% to $52 million in the reported quarter versus $98 million in the year-earlier comparable quarter. The y-o-y drop was a result of additional promotional activities, lower volume, and unfavorable changes in product mix.

Cash Matters

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Vista's cash flow provided by operating activities was $243 million compared to $58 million in the prior year's corresponding period. The Company's YTD free cash flow generation was $205 million compared to $18 million in the year-ago same period. The increase in free cash flow was driven by an improved working capital, primarily tied to the Company's continued focus on inventory reduction.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Vista is forecasting sales to be in the range of $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion; adjusted EPS to be in the band of $0.50 to $0.60, and free cash flow to be in the range of $175 million to $185 million. For FY18, the Company is expecting its Shooting Sports segment's gross margins to be in the low 20s, and its Outdoor Products segment's gross margins to be in the mid-20s.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Vista Outdoor's stock slightly climbed 0.19%, ending the trading session at $16.09.

Volume traded for the day: 505.43 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 14.44%; and year-to-date - up 10.43%

After yesterday's close, Vista Outdoor's market cap was at $934.02 million.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Sporting Goods industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors