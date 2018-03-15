Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Proto Labs Delivered Record Quarterly Revenues and Earnings

Stock Monitor: NN, Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PRLB. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and the full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. During Q4 2017, the custom parts manufacturer delivered double-digit revenue growth in each of its services and in each of its regions on a constant currency basis. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Proto Labs. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NNBR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Proto Labs most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PRLB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of FY17, Proto Labs' revenues were a record $94.2 million, representing a 30.2% growth compared to $72.4 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $91.8 million.

Proto Labs' revenues for the reported quarter included a revenue contribution of $3.6 million from RAPID Manufacturing ("RAPID"), the New Hampshire Company acquired in the reported quarter. Excluding the revenue from RAPID and the impact of discontinued services, the Company's revenues increased 26.1% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Proto Labs' gross margin was 56.2% of revenues compared to 55.7% of revenues in Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP operating margin was 19.9% for the reported quarter compared to 20.5% in the prior year's same quarter. Proto Labs' non-GAAP operating margin was 25.1% in Q4 2017 compared to 23.1% in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Proto Labs' net income was a record $14.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) resulted in a net benefit of $1.9 million for the reported period.

For Q4 2017, Proto Labs' non-GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax expense of stock compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition costs, impairment on assets, unrealized foreign currency gains, and the net benefit from the TCJA, was $15.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, versus $10.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.56 per share.

During the full year FY17, Proto Labs' revenues advanced 15.6% to $344.5 million compared to $298.1 million in FY16. Adjusting for the $3.6 million revenue contribution from RAPID, and the impact of discontinued services, the Company's adjusted revenues totaled $340.4 million, reflecting an increase of 16.1% on a y-o-y basis.

For FY17, Proto Labs' net income increased to $51.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $42.7 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax expense of stock compensation, amortization of intangibles, impairment of assets, acquisition costs, unrealized foreign currency gains, legal settlement, and the net benefit from the TCJA, was $57.4 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, versus $47.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Proto Labs' total number of unique product developers and engineers served was 16,985, representing an increase of 20.9% on a y-o-y basis. The Company served over 37,000 product developers during FY17, up 18.5% versus the year-ago comparable period.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Proto Labs' Injection Molding segment's revenues jumped 23% to $50.2 million compared to $41.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's CNC Machining segment's revenues surged 45% to $30.4 million versus $20.9 million in the year-earlier corresponding quarter.

For Q4 2017, Proto Labs' 3D Printing segment's revenues gained 20% to $11.8 million versus $9.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Sheet Metal segment's revenues came in at $1.8 million in the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Proto Labs generated $22.7 million in cash from operations. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and investments balance was $131.2 million. For FY17, Proto Labs' cash generated from operations totaled $81.7 million compared to $77.5 million in FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Proto Labs' stock advanced 1.15%, ending the trading session at $123.25.

Volume traded for the day: 159.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.55%; previous three-month period - up 31.12%; past twelve-month period - up 138.16%; and year-to-date - up 19.66%

After yesterday's close, Proto Labs' market cap was at $3.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 66.16.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Machine Tools & Accessories industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors