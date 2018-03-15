Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Penske Automotive Group's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 10.99%

Stock Monitor: Carvana Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

PAG's total revenues reached $5.4 billion for Q4 FY17, an increase of 10.44% from $4.89 billion in Q4 FY16, driven by solid US retail automotive operations and a robust commercial truck business. The reported revenue number surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $5.24 billion.

During Q4 FY17, PAG's cost of sales was $4.59 billion compared to $4.16 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 10.32%. The Company's gross profit advanced 11.14% to $808.3 million in the reported quarter from $727.3 million in the year-ago corresponding quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) jumped 11.57% to $646.2 million in Q4 FY17, up from $579.2 million in Q4 FY16. The Company generated an operating income of $137 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $125.2 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 9.42%.

PAG's net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for Q4 FY17 was $330.0 million, up 300% from $82.5 million in Q4 FY16. PAG's income per share also rose 296.91% to $3.85 per share in the quarter under review from $0.97 in the year-ago comparable quarter. The Company's reported income included income tax benefit of $243.4 million, or $2.84 per share, due to the enactment of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company's adjusted income from continuing operations, excluding special items, was $86.6 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $77.4 million in Q4 FY16. PAG's adjusted income per share increased 10.99% to $1.01 in the quarter under review from $0.91 in the year-ago same quarter. The reported EPS exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, PAG's total revenues were $21.39 billion, an increase of 6.3% from $20.12 billion in FY16. The Company's income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $613.5 million in the reported year, up 78.39% from $343.9 million in the previous year. The Company's income per share rose 78.95% to $7.14 in FY17 from $4.0 in FY16. Adjusted income per share for the full year 2017, excluding special items was $4.31, up 9.67% from $3.93 in FY16.

Penske Automotive Group's Segment Details

During Q4 2017, the Retail Automotive segment's net revenues were $4.94 billion compared to $4.55 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 8.58%. The same-store retail unit sales declined 2.7% to 106,522 units y-o-y, while retail unit sales went up 7% to 119,935 y-o-y in the quarter ending December 31, 2017. This segment's gross profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2017, increased 9.53% to $726.3 million from $663.1 million in the same period last year. The retail automotive segment's gross margin improved 0.1% to 14.7% in Q4 FY17 from 14.6% in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, the Retail Commercial Trucks segment's net revenues advanced 41.12% to $308.2 million on a y-o-y basis. In this quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 35.84% to $45.1 million from $33.2 million in Q4 FY16. However, this segment's gross margin dipped 0.6% to 14.6% in Q4 FY17 from 15.2% in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the commercial vehicles Australia/power systems and others segment generated net revenues of $148 million, an increase of 25.42% from $118 million in previous year's corresponding quarter. This segment's gross profit was $36.9 million in Q4 FY17, up 19.03% from $31 million in Q4 FY16. This segment's gross margin declined 1.4% to 24.9% in the reported quarter from 26.3% in the year-ago same quarter.

Cash Matters

PAG had cash and cash equivalents of $45.7 million as on December 31, 2017, 90.42% higher than $24 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt as on December 31, 2017, was $2.09 billion, up 14.3% from $1.83 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, PAG repurchased 302,000 shares at an average price of $41.95 per share, or a total of $12.7 million. The Company had the remaining share repurchase authorization of approximately $200.0 million by the end of FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Penske Automotive Group's stock marginally rose 0.04%, ending the trading session at $46.93.

Volume traded for the day: 398.09 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 5.98%

After yesterday's close, Penske Automotive Group's market cap was at $3.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.89.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.77%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry.

