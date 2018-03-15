sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Demartek LLC: Demartek Evaluates HPE 25GbE RDMA Benefits in Virtualized Environments

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announced that it has evaluated Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 25GbE RDMA network adapters in virtualized environments.

"25GbE technology provides additional headroom for busy virtualized systems and RDMA technology, including iWARP and RoCE, provides added efficiencies," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "In our tests, we found that in a real-world heavily utilized system, the 25GbE network adapter with RDMA enabled produced a 60% reduction in time to complete live migrations compared to the same scenario with RDMA disabled. Further, we found that using RDMA with the 25GbE network adapter completed the live migrations 30% faster than using RDMA with the 10GbE network adapter."

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_HPE_25GbE_RDMA_Evaluation_2018-03.html and in the Demartek SSD Zone on the Demartek web site.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network and storage technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available on the Demartek Test Lab web page.

Sign-up for the free newsletter on the Demartek website to be notified when other lab validation reports, Deployment Guides, and commentaries become available.

SOURCE: Demartek LLC


