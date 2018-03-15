Table 3: Summary Assays from Atenea 3400 Level - Hanging Wall Split

Width Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Au-Eq. Metres g/t g/t % % % g/t

3.75 0.41 37.37 1.26 0.78 0.29 3.49

3.00 1.01 99.53 0.99 0.56 0.33 4.37

5.45 2.41 86.65 1.13 0.47 0.48 5.85

10.80 3.06 49.37 1.22 0.89 0.89 6.65

8.00 4.66 58.36 1.66 1.96 0.77 9.58

4.90 2.08 65.51 1.56 4.49 2.09 9.12 Weighted A verages 6.0 2.74 63.18 1.33 1.52 0.86 7.00 Length (metres) 70

Project Background

Lupaka's Invicta Gold Project is a polymetallic development project located approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima, Peru. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was completed on the project by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. March 1, 2018 which evaluated the economic viability of underground extraction of the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources from the Atenea Vein close to the existing 3,400 Level adit (up to 130 metres above the 3400 Level) utilizing a sub-level long hole open stoping mining method supported by initial toll treatment processing options. The PEA has robust economics with the following highlights:

Mineral Resource Statement of 3.0 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources at 5.78 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ounces ("Au-Eq.") using a 3.0 g/t Au-Eq. cut-off, and 0.6 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 5.29 g/t Au-Eq.

Initial 6-year mine plan (underground) designed on a portion of the mineral resource utilizing the existing infrastructure and minimizing capital start-up costs

Sub-level open stope mining producing ~ 670,000 minable tonnes at 8.6 g/t Au-Eq.* with production of ~ 185,000 Au-Eq. oz (within initial 6-year mine plan)

Average annual pre-tax cash flows of US$10.2 million, average annual after-tax cash flow of US$8.2 million

Annual production of 33,700 Au-Eq. oz, during steady state

Annual payable metal of 26,700 Au-Eq. oz, during steady state

All-in Sustaining Costs of US$575 Au-Eq. oz over initial 6-year mine life, average annual pre-tax operating profit of US$12.3 million

Pre-tax 5% NPV of US$53.6 million

Low capital investment: US$4.3 million in pre-production capital with a payback of less than one year

The PEA considers only part of the reported Mineral Resource (the Atenea Vein close to existing infrastructure) with the objective of generating positive cash flow from a low-cost operation while simultaneously re-investing in and further evaluating the deposit to potentially expand production in the future.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Quality Control and Assurance

The analyses for this sampling campaign were carried out by ALS, an accredited laboratory, in Lima, Peru, exercising a thorough Quality Assurance and Control program (QA/QC). As part of QA/QC protocol, duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted into the sample processing stream. The sample locations were mapped, surveyed and photographed for reference. Individual sample channels vary between 0.2 to 2.5 metres wide. Samples were bagged, sealed and delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Lima, Peru. Gold was assayed by a 50-gram fire assay and re-assayed for the overlimits, with an AAS finish. All ALS labs are ISO 9000 registered.

Technical Report

Further information about the PEA and the resource estimate referenced in this news release, including data verification, key assumptions, parameters, risks and other factors, will be provided in a technical report prepared following Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 guidelines for the Invicta Project that the Company will file on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) within 45 days from March 1, 2018.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

Invicta Gold Development Project - 100% owned, the Company's flagship project is an advanced stage gold-copper polymetallic underground deposit located approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima. Over $12 million of capital has been spent by previous owners on development and infrastructure at Invicta, and management expects to commence potential production in the second half of 2018 by using third-party mining contractors and utilizing the existing adit and workings. The Invicta project is fully permitted and community agreements are in place.

The potential underground operation will be focused on underground extraction of Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources from the Atenea vein within close proximity to the existing 3400 Level adit (up to 130 metres above the 3400 Level).

Invicta's approved EIA allows for mine production of up to 1,000 tpd, although the current mining plan is targeting 350 tpd.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Invicta Production Decision

The decision to commence potential production at the Invicta Gold Project and the Company's plans for a mining operation as referenced herein (the "Production Decision and Plans") are based on economic models prepared by the Company in conjunction with management's knowledge of the property and the existing estimate of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources on the property, supplemented by the 2018 PEA. The Production Decision and Plans were not based on a preliminary economic assessment, a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the Production Decision and Plans, in particular the risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected, the risk that construction or ongoing mining operations are more difficult or more expensive than expected, the risk that the Company will not be able to transport or sell the mineralized material it produces to local custom toll mills on the terms it expects, or at all; production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

Josnitoro Gold Project - the Company holds an option to earn a 65% interest on this project from Hochschild Mining PLC. The project is located approximately 800 kilometres by road southeast of Lima in the Department of Apurimac, southern Peru, within the Andahuaylas-Yaury Belt, in which the Las Bambas mine (MMG Limited) and the Constancia mine (HudBay Minerals) are located. Historical work on the disseminated gold zones includes over 170 shallow drill holes and extensive surface trenching, as well as artisanal mining.

About SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. form part of the SRK Consulting Group which is an independent, international consulting company that provides focused advice and solutions to clients, mainly from earth and water resource industries. Formed in 1974, SRK now employs more than 1,400 professionals in over 40 offices on 6 continents. Among SRK's 1,500 clients are most of the world's major- and medium-sized metal and industrial mineral mining houses, exploration companies, banks, petroleum exploration companies, construction firms and government departments.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Julio Castañeda Mondragon, MAIG, the President of Lupaka Gold Peru S.A.C., a Peruvian subsidiary of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Castañeda has verified the scientific and technical information, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

APPENDIX A







Figure 1: Summarized Assay Results from Underground Channel Sampling of the Atenea Vein on 3400 Level, Invicta Gold Mine

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2640/33529_a1521087403797_68.jpg





Figure 2: Detailed Assay Results from Underground Channel Sampling of the Atenea Vein on 3400 Level, Invicta Gold Mine