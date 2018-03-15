ALTEN Calsoft Labs Releases High Performance vBRAS Framework: Offers Cloud Deployment, Scalability and High Throughput

SANTA CLARA, California, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, ALTEN Calsoft Labs (ACL) announces the launch of high performance next generation vBRAS framework. This framework is designed and developed to solve the problems of Cloud Deployment, Scalability, and Throughput.

Current solutions for Broadband Remote Access Server (BRAS) are designed to meet specific functionality for a predefined number of subscribers. With the increase in consumption of Broadband in wide variety of ways, existing solutions are becoming bottlenecks in the network path. Software enhancements for the improved functionality are often limited by the Hardware capabilities and their lifecycles. With the growing dynamics, previous generation of BRAS's are less adaptable, scalable and can't deliver the desired throughputs. Besides that, many of these BRAS's are not cloud deployable allowing to scale up and scale down depending on the fluctuating requirements.

ACL is highly experienced and proven in the networking industry to develop and deliver High Performance server grade solutions. This Framework is Hardware agnostic and implemented to run on any X86 processor based platforms. Its modular architecture is flexible enough to choose the only required functional features of BRAS having many optional features, thereby allowing better utilization of resources. It can work with all the standards compliant devices in both (upstream and downstream) directions, thereby allowing it to be deployable in Greenfield and Brownfield solutions.

The vBRAS offered by ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a flexible modular framework, which is built to suit carrier grade requirements in large scale deployments. Orchestrated and Managed as a VNF for its Life Cycle Management. With control plane and user plane separated architecture, the high-performance Data plane perfectly matches the large bandwidth requirements of any user. The solution completely satisfies the seamless development and integration of new services, thereby bringing huge benefits to the broadband users, saving CAPEX and OPEX costs.

Control plane acceleration to deliver 10,000 to 256,000 PPPoE, IPoE subscriber sessions

Data plane acceleration to achieve line rate performance with 1G, 10G, 20G and 40Gbps with few processing cores

Dynamic Bandwidth management and Application based QOS at the subscriber level

AAA capabilities for Subscriber Authentication, Authorization and Accounting

Dual stack support for PPPoE and IPoE users coexisting simultaneously

IPv4 and IPv6 addressing schemes with support for Dynamic Routing Protocols

All forms of Network Address Translation (NAT) support at Interface level

High Availability of services in Active-Active or Active-Standby mode

"As a pioneer bringing to market new generation of accelerators and frameworks, ALTEN Calsoft Labs has been providing advanced telco cloud and cloud management solution along with product development services for start-ups, tier-1 service providers, ISVs and OTT players. Our accelerators and frameworks help customers in targeting emerging requirements, addressing time-to-market (TTM) needs and improving R&D efficiency," says Narendra Dhara, CTO, ALTEN Calsoft Labs.

About ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a next gendigital transformation,enterprise ITandproduct engineering servicesprovider. The company enables clients Innovate, Integrate, and Transform their business by leveraging disruptive technologies likemobility, big data analytics,cloud,IoT,DevOps,RPA, software-defined networking (SDN/NFV). ALTEN Calsoft Labs provides concept to market offerings for industry verticals likeeducation,healthcare, networking & telecom, hi- tech, ISV and retail . Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the company has offices in US, Europe and Singapore. ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a part of ALTEN group, a leader in technology consulting and engineering services.

To know more about ALTEN Calsoft Labs, visit http://www.altencalsoftlabs.com/

About ALTEN Group

The ALTEN Group is a leading European Technology Consulting and Engineering (TCE) firm with approximately 25,000 employees in 24 countries. Headquartered inParis, France, with operations throughoutEurope,North America,India,Japan, Mexico, and China, the ALTEN Group works with clients in the aerospace, defence, transportation, energy, life sciences, financial services, telecom and IT sectors.

