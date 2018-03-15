Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' announces the cessation of Sergey Galitskiy's right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC 'Magnit' 15-March-2018 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar March 15, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" announces the cessation of Sergey Galitskiy's right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" Krasnodar, Russia (March 15, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the cessation of Mr. Sergey Galitskiy's right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit". On March 14, 2018 the right of Mr. Galitskiy Sergey N. to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" ceased. Type of stock power: indirect power. Attribute of stock power: sole power. The basis of the stock power: cessation (decrease of stake) in the issuer. Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 32,760,132 shares (32.145713%). Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 3,103,932 shares (3.045718%). For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5302 End of Announcement EQS News Service 664539 15-March-2018

March 15, 2018