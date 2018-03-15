The Munich-based company will acquire a 70% stake in a solar PV project pipeline totaling 2 GW in the Netherlands through its renewable energy arm Baywa re. The transaction will have to be approved by antitrust authorities.German agro-industrial conglomerate, Baywa AG intends to enter the Dutch solar PV market. The company's renewable energy unit, Baywa re has agreed to acquire a 70% interest in a 2 GW solar project pipeline in the Netherlands from local developer, Groen Leven Group, the group announced today in a press release. A Baywa spokesperson tells pv magazine that it will pay up to €1 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...