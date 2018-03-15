XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing

XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 15, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for superior performance as a supplier of The Boeing Company, the world's largest aerospace company. XPO received the 2017 Boeing Performance Excellence Award for its supply chain management services.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Our relationship with Boeing is a point of pride across our entire organization. It's a great honor to achieve recognition for the innovative logistics we provide to Boeing, a company whose products are critical to our nation's economy and defense."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

