Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB acquires stake in Magnit 15-March-2018 / 13:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 15 March 2018 VTB acquires stake in Magnit Following the announcement made on February 16th, 2018, VTB Bank acquired 29.099996% of shares of the Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" through a Group subsidiary "VTB Infrastructure Investments LLC." The transaction was closed on March 14, 2018. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5305 End of Announcement EQS News Service 664551 15-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2018 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)