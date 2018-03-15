Alten Africa has secured up to US$50 million for its planned 45.5 MWp solar PV plant in Namibia. When complete, the generated energy is expected to meet 3% of the country's energy needs.The wholly-owned subsidiary of Spain-based Independent Power Producer, Alten Energías Renovables has secured up to $50 million from the South African Standard Bank and the subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement, Proparco, to complete the project, which is set to be the biggest in Sub-Saharan Africa, outside of South Africa. Located in the Hardap region in the Mariental municipality, 230 km south of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...