MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/15/18 -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LLG)(OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul R. Carmel and Mr. Gilles Gingras to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Carmel will act as the new Chairman of the Board and Mr. Gingras will be appointed to the Audit Committee.

Mr. Paul R. Carmel, ICD.D, is a professional with 30 years of experience in the mining field, having held senior management positions and board directorships with mining companies, investment banks and private equity firms. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. and a strategic advisor with G Mining Services Inc. He previously held senior management roles with Richmont Mines Inc. as President and CEO and Desjardins Capital Markets as Managing Director, Head of Mining. Mr. Carmel also previously worked with Minquest Capital Inc., The Sentient Group, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, UBS Securities, National Bank Financial and Inco Ltd. Mr. Carmel holds a mining engineering degree from McGill University.

Mr. Gilles Gingras, CPA, CA, ICD.D, has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, consulting and professional services having held senior positions with Charrette Fortier Hawey and Samson Belair Deloitte & Touche, notably in the technology, manufacturing, mining and food industries. Mr. Gingras was on the Canadian Board of Directors of Deloitte from 2002 to 2010. Since 2013, he is a Director of Geomega Resources and Chairman of its audit committee. Mr. Gingras holds an accounting degree from Laval University.

Benoit Gascon, President and CEO of Mason Graphite commented: "On Behalf of all the Directors, I would like to welcome Paul and Gilles to Mason Graphite's Board. We are very excited to have them bring such a level of experience at this exciting time in the Company's evolution. Having worked in the field for several years in Quebec, they are a strong fit with the management team and the Company."

The Company also announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Tyrone Docherty and Mr. Scott Moore from its Board of Directors. Both have been involved with the Company since its inception and were instrumental in bringing the Company to this stage. On behalf of everyone at the Company, Mason Graphite would like to thank them for their services and wishes them success in their present and future endeavours.

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Gueret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Gueret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Quebec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

Mason Graphite Inc. On Behalf of the Board

Benoit Gascon, CPA, CA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, bureau 600, Laval, Quebec, H7T 2P5

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mason Graphite Inc.

Simon Marcotte, CFA,

Director Corporate Development

+1 (647) 801-7273

info@masongraphite.com

www.masongraphite.com



For more information relating to local communities:

Luc Veilleux, CPA, CA,

Executive Vice-President and CFO

+1 (514) 289-3582

info@masongraphite.com



