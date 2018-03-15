Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CROP", having previously traded as Fortify Resources (CSE: FTY). Crop Infrastructure is engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing mega greenhouse projects to provide turn-key real estate solutions for lease to licensed cannabis producers and processors who have best in class operations and brands.

The company is structured similarly to a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT): a company that owns, operates or finances income-producing real estate.

The company receives a 60% preferential payback via lease and management fees on greenhouse infrastructure/related equipment, until its deployed capital is returned in full. Once its investment is recouped, Crop applies a 30% land management fee in perpetuity.

Crop's portfolio currently consists of over 43,000 square feet of revenue-generating canopy and has built the blueprint and framework for an aggressive expansion in 2018. The company's first project and its core asset is its greenhouse project currently being constructed in Moses Lake, Washington.

The company is well financed, having recently closed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $4,956,520 through the placement of 49,565,200 units at $.10 per unit. Each unit consisted on 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

