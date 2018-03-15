Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018

SANTA CLARA, California, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, today announced its participation at Think 2018, IBM's flagship business and technology conference. To be held between March 19 and 22 this year in Las Vegas, US, Think 2018 will educate participants, business partners and clients on different IBM technology solutions and strategies through a multitude of breakout sessions, expert roundtables, and technical deep dives.

The agenda of this year's conference revolves around helping enterprises modernize and secure their architectures by embracing/leveraging IBM Cloud, IBM Watson (artificial intelligence), IBM Power Systems, IBM Z, Storage and other comprehensive transformative technology solutions. Through the four days of Think 2018, sessions will be held on best practices, experiences and success stories from clients and IBM partners across industries.

Speaking on Trianz' participation in the conference, Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships, said, "Think 2018 will give us access and insight into the latest IBM-led innovations, besides the inspiration to learn about different business transformation scenarios. Not only will this help us enable our clients to succeed in the digital economy, it will also expand our competencies multifold."

Heath Newburn, Director - Cloud and IT Service Management at Trianz, added, "As a company focused on the cloud, analytics, digital, infrastructure and security paradigms, Trianz is driving digital evolution from the front. IBM Think is, therefore, a great opportunity for us to learn as well as make impactful connections with business leaders and peers."

