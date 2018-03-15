CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: Case IH and New Holland mark the start of Brazil's soybean harvest

Behind the Wheel: Case IH and New Holland mark the start of Brazil's soybean harvest

Soybeans account for more than 50% of the grains harvested in Brazil and they are responsible for helping to develop communities and infrastructure in the country's rural Midwest region of Mato Grosso. Follow Case IH and New Holland harvesters as they raise the curtain on the 2018 soybean harvest and meet the people who have dedicated their lives to this crop. Watch the full webisode on: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel (http://www.cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel)

London, March 15, 2018

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, the global agricultural brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), are responsible for some 50% of Brazil's soybean harvest. That's quite something, as it amounted to some 170 million/tons in 2017, and 2018 is set to be another record year. Soybeans are Brazil's most important cereal crop, one that has help spearhead economic and social development in the country's former 'forgotten region' of Canarana in Araguaia, Mato Grosso State.

By providing the country's famers with advanced harvesting technology, the soybean harvest has been transformed into a profitable enterprise, replacing the traditional Gaucho cattle ranches. The advanced combine harvesters of both Case IH and New Holland are produced domestically in Brazil at World Class Manufacturing facilities, and have been tailored to suit the country's specific harvesting requirements.

The latest CNH Industrial Behind the Wheel (http://www.cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel) webisode introduces us to the faces behind the soybean harvest: from multigenerational farmers to researchers and machinery specialists, and enables us to gain a valuable insight into the importance of this flag raising event for the country's rural heartland.

Watch the webisode at: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel (http://www.cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel)

