Carnival PLC - Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

15.03.2018 | 16:32
PR Newswire

Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10 a.m. (EDT); 2 p.m. (GMT), Thursday, March 22, 2018, to discuss the company's first quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ and http://www.carnivalplc.com/.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832


